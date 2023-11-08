Kinnaur-Kaza highway blocked after landslide

Shimla, November 7
The vehicular movement was disrupted after a landslide at Kaah area on the Kinnaur-Kaza road in the wee hours on Tuesday. As per information, the road was covered with heaps of stones boulders and debris following a landslide. No loss of life has been reported in the incident.
The restoration work to clear the road for traffic is being carried out by the BRO. As per officials of the District Disaster Management Authority, Kinnaur, “The road was expected to be re-opened on Tuesday afternoon but due to some technical reasons, it couldn’t be opened.” The road is expected to be restored for vehicular movement on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, shooting stones continue to fall at Nathpa landslide site which was cleared few days ago. As a result, vehicular movement on the highway has been suspended during night hours.
