Kinnaur-Kaza road restored to traffic

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 8

The Kinnaur-Kaza road, which was closed due to a landslide in the Kaah area of the district, was opened to vehicular movement this morning. The road was blocked following a landslide on the road in the wee hours yesterday.

As the Kinnaur-Kaza road was covered with heaps of stones, boulders and debris, vehicular movement was also suspended on the National Highway-505. Vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road. After it was restored, the stranded vehicles were allowed to pass today, said an official of the District Disaster Management Authority, Kinnaur. No loss of life was reported in the incident, he added.

This was the fifth landslide in the district in the past one and a half months. Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) attribute frequent landslides to excessive rainfall this year, which has rendered the land strata fragile. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was working to clear the road for traffic movement.

Meanwhile, the National Highway-5 was also restored to traffic after the Nathpa landslide site, where stones from hills were falling frequently, was cleared of debris. Frequent landslides have been reported at this place.

