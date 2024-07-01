Kinnaur to host free health camp from July 4 to 6

Rampur, June 30
A free multi-specialty health check-up camp is set to be organised at Jindal Sanjeevani Hospital, Sholtu, in Kinnaur district from July 4 to 6 jointly by the hospital and the Health Department. This information was provided today by JSW Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) head Deepak David.
He said during the three-day free multi-specialty health check-up, public would be offered free health check-ups from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm, and patients would receive free treatment and medicines.
Experts from Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, will conduct the health check-ups at the camp.
