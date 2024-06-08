Kinnaur virtually reviews disaster preparedness

Our Correspondent

Rampur, June 7

A state-level workshop on disaster management was organised through a virtual medium at the Deputy Commissioner’s office today. The workshop focused on extensive discussions regarding preparedness for floods and landslides.

The event was attended by Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma, officers from the ITBP, Chief Medical Officer Dr Sonam Negi and other officials.

During the workshop, the participants thoroughly discussed the plan of action and measures to be taken in the event of floods and landslides, which are common occurrences in the region. The deliberations aimed to ensure effective disaster management strategies and coordination among various government agencies.

The virtual format of the workshop allowed for wider participation and enabled the sharing of best practices and experiences from across the state. The discussions focused on strengthening the disaster response capabilities and ensuring the safety and well-being of the local population.

The workshop is part of the continuous efforts by the state government to enhance disaster preparedness and mitigation measures, especially in the face of increasing climate-related challenges.

