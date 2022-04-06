Kinnaur women made aware of forest rights

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 5

Women representatives from several panchayats, mahila mandals and forest rights committees gathered today at Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district as part of an awareness programme on the Forest Rights Act 2006.

The programme was jointly organised by the Mahila Kalyan Parishad, the Zila Van Adhikar Samiti, Kinnaur, and the Himdhara Collective to discuss the importance of forest rights and inform the locals about the provisions of the law, especially the role of women in its implementation.

In Kinnaur, 80 individual forest rights claims had been recommended by the government. “However, there are many pending claims that need urgent action though the district administration has shown a positive attitude and we hope the implementation of the Act will move speedily in the coming days,” said Jiya Lal Negi of the Zila Van Adhikar Samiti, Kinnaur.

“This law is important for women because the title of individual forest rights is issued in favour of both male and female heads of the family,” said Ratan Manjri, head of Mahila Kalyan Parishad that had been advocating for land rights for tribal women.

Aradhna Devi, Zila Parishad member, and Sarita from Zila Parishad, Kalpa, addressed the gathering.