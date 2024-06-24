Kinnaur women taught mushroom cultivation to achieve self-reliance

Our Correspondent

Rampur, June 23

A training camp was organised at Kraba village of Bhaba Valley, Kinnaur, to provide information to women about mushroom cultivation.

Women associated with self-help groups were taught means to cultivate mushrooms as a form of self-employment, and detailed insights were given on the demand and quality of mushrooms.

During the event, Rup Rashmi from Pooh, known as the “Mushroom Lady of Kinnaur”, and Pawan Rekha from Taranda provided extensive tips to local women on mushroom cultivation.

They said oyster mushrooms could be easily grown due to the region’s geographical conditions, offering a simple and profitable way to enhance one’s livelihood.

The training camp was being organised with the support of Kraba panchayat head Tenzin Chokid, they added. The goal was to enable women villagers to adopt self-employment and move towards self-reliance. During the training, they shared information on the optimal conditions, appropriate temperatures and care needed for growing oyster mushrooms.

They also warned about the upcoming monsoon season, during which various wild mushrooms grow in the forests. Most of these wild mushrooms are poisonous, especially the more brightly coloured ones. They advised against using wild mushrooms without precise knowledge.

Rup Rashmi and Pawan Rekha said any woman interested in cultivating oyster mushrooms or wanting to work in this field could contact them for training and tips and they are willing to provide guidance and training village by village.

