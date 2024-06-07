Kinnaur’s TB champions trained to eliminate stigma against patients

Our Correspondent

Rampur, June 6

A one-day ‘TB (tuberculosis) champions’ training camp was organised today at the Regional Hospital, Reckong Peo, in Kinnaur district.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Sonam Negi, who presided over the event, said the main objective of the camp was to provide special and detailed training to those who had previously fallen ill with TB and had defeated the disease, becoming ‘TB champions’. Through the training, the ‘TB champions’ were provided detailed training and information about TB, its symptoms, treatment and testing, the CMO added.

Negi said once provided training, the ‘TB champions’ could ensure that others are made aware of the condition. The ‘TB champions’ would go to their villages or communities and spread awareness about TB, making an important contribution to providing mental and social support to TB patients in their areas, he added. Apart from this, they would play an important role in eliminating the misconceptions, discrimination and stigma associated with tuberculosis in society, he said.

At the training camp, all ‘TB champions’ were administered a pledge to go to public forums and inform people about TB, ensuring their commitment to eradicate the disease. The TB champions were also given information about panchayat TB forums, with all agreeing to attend the forums to spread awareness about TB. District Tuberculosis Officer Dr Sudhir Singh urged the gathering to spread awareness about the disease in their communities.