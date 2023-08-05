 Kinner Kailash Yatra to be held from August 15-30: Officials : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Kinner Kailash Yatra to be held from August 15-30: Officials

Kinner Kailash Yatra to be held from August 15-30: Officials

The Yatra usually starts on August 1 from Kalpa in Kinnaur with pilgrimage ending at 6,050-metre high peak at Kinner Kailash

Kinner Kailash Yatra to be held from August 15-30: Officials

Kinner Kailash. File Photo



PTI

Shimla, August 5

The Kinner Kailash Yatra which was earlier postponed due to inclement weather will now be held from August 15-30, officials said on Saturday.

The Kinnaur administration, on July 20, had postponed the yatra in the wake of landslides and flash floods due to heavy rains.

Chairing a meeting on Saturday, Kalpa Sub-divisional Magistrate Shashank Gupta directed the police to deploy adequate personnel and Home Guard jawans on the route and instructed the health department to ensure medical checkup facilities, a statement issued here said.

The SDM also directed the forest department to install CCTV cameras on the path.

Gupta said the online registration for the Kinner Kailash Yatra would be commenced on Saturday.

As many as 350 persons would be allowed on a single day and a medical certificate from a doctor would be mandatory, the SDM added.

The Yatra usually starts on August 1 from Kalpa in Kinnaur with the pilgrimage ending at the 6,050-metre high peak at Kinner Kailash, which is considered the winter residence of Lord Shiva.

#Kinnaur #Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh owner of 7-Eleven store in California, his employee beat up robber; what they did next will warm your hearts

2
Diaspora

Australian court overturns law banning Sikhs from carrying kirpans in schools

3
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

4
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali road blocked between Mandi, Pandoh

5
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat and contest elections

6
Himachal

Fresh spell of rain, opening of Parwanoo highway to be delayed

7
World

Video: Thousands overwhelm New York's Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars

8
Punjab

Paid price for backing farmers' stir: UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Amritsar airport row

9
Chandigarh

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

10
Haryana

Scrapyard torched in Nuh's Tauru town, communal tension builds up

Don't Miss

View All
‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Top News

Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit

Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit

ISRO shares message from satellite to its centres, which rea...

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years in jail in Toshakhana case: Reports

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested after court gives him 3-year jail sentence in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Khan was indicted in the c...

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata says curfew has b...

General strike cripples normal life in Manipur’s Imphal Valley

3 killed in fresh violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed

The 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating commit...

‘Kill Sikhs, they have killed our mother, Jagdish Tytler told mob’: Witnesses

‘Kill Sikhs, they have killed our mother, Jagdish Tytler told mob’: Witnesses

The statement is part of supplementary charge sheet filed ag...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Knotty Affair: Loose wires run across windows, balconies in old city’s Katra Baghian

One held with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Man hacked to death over minor issue

7 booked for murder bid

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Only 675 Chandigarh households get PMAY aid in 3 years

Chandigarh: As complaints of bias pour in, GMCH-32 modifies MD/MS counselling process

Son of former CISF Inspector among 4 nabbed with drugs in Chandigarh

Rs 5K cr sanctioned for Punjab, Chandigarh railway stations

G20 Summit: PWD, Delhi civic body told to frame contingency plan for waterlogging in case of heavy rain

G20 Summit: PWD, Delhi civic body told to frame contingency plan for waterlogging in case of heavy rain

2 special steel spans set up on RRTS corridor

‘Kill Sikhs, they have killed our mother, Jagdish Tytler told mob’: Witnesses

BJP leader Kapil Mishra appointed vice-president of party’s Delhi unit

Delhi court accepts Jagdish Tytler's bail bond in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Punjab Police busts inter-state weapon smuggling module, two held

Punjab Police busts inter-state weapon smuggling module, two held

Punjab Police recover 4 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

Woman’s gold chain snatched in daylight

Eye ailments add to misery of flood-hit people in tents in Jalandhar's Lohian

Book ex-DDPO over land scam in Pathankot, orders Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Traffic issues, contaminated water supply irk residents

Friend hacked victim to death, arrested

Man gets 10 years’ RI for bid to rape 5-yr-old

Police Range cracks whip against drug peddlers, gangsters, terrorists

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Farmers, AAP workers protest in front of Sanaur MLA’s residence

Patiala District dengue count doubles in a week

Asian Games: Patiala fencer makes the cut

Vans with flood relief flagged off