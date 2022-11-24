Kiratpur-Bilaspur road work reviewed

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 23

The distance between Bilaspur and Kiratpur Sahib will be reduced by 25 km once the expansion of the highway to four lanes is completed.

The construction work on the highway is in full swing and the company has started constructing the toll barrier on the stretch near Dehar on the border of Bilaspur and Mandi. The distance of 61 km from Bilaspur to Kiratpur will reduce to almost 36 km.

The first phase of the highway is 47 km and it also comprises five tunnels, 22 bridges and 16 culverts.

Pankaj Rai, Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur, said he visited the stretch from Nauni to the Kanchi More tunnel today to review the work. The construction of 16 major bridges and 14 culverts was already completed. The construction company had been directed to speed up the work to meet the deadline, he added.