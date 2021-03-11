Kiratpur-Manali NH tunnel project nears completion

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 6

The Pandoh bypass to Takoli four-lane tunnels project on the Kiratpur-Manali highway is nearing completion, says Ranjit Singh, Project Manager of Afcons Infrastructure.

He says, “It is a state-of-the-art project comprising 10 tunnels of 22.5 km length, one 842-metre flyover and a major bridge. The project is very challenging considering the geographical condition of the road stretch that runs along the Beas on the one side and steep mountains on the other along the Chandigarh-Manali highway”.

“Modern facilities like firefighting, proper lighting, ventilation, bus lay-by, and emergency connectors between two parallel tunnels at every 300 metres will also be provided,” he adds.

Ranjit Singh says, “Despite many challenges, the construction company has executed the project at a fast pace and now it is nearing completion. All tunnels have been constructed with the New Austrian Tunnelling Method. The company has taken full care of the quality of the construction work and the safety of all its workmen and employees. The first stage of the project is scheduled to be completed by December end”.

“The construction of the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway project is crucial keeping in view its strategic importance, connectivity to the China border and to boost tourism in the area. The completion of the project will improve the riding quality, save time and provide safer journey to tourists and armed forces up to Kullu, Manali and Leh, close to the China border. The project will considerably reduce the journey time between Kiratpur and Manali,” he adds.