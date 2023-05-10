Kiratpur road 4-laning to miss May 15 deadline

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 9

The most-awaited opening of the four-lane Kiratpur-Nerchowk section is set to miss another proposed deadline of May 15.

Thousands of people waiting for a shorter route to Chandigarh will now have to wait for a few more days as the stretch has been shut till May 20.

Initially, it was announced that the 47-km section of the four-lane project between Kiratpur and Nerchowk would be opened to traffic on May 1. Later, Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadik released a statement, saying the section would be opened to traffic from May 15. Pertinently, the DC’s statement came after his visit to the site and an assurance from the company undertaking the construction of the project.

Meanwhile, Sadik has now restricted all kinds of vehicular traffic between Kainchi Mod and Bharari Bridge till May 20 as the finishing work of the tunnels is yet to be completed.

It has been learnt that though the DC had provided additional time to complete the work, there are many hiccups to finish it by May 20 and the date of opening the highway may be extended again.

Ramesh Kumar of Ghumarwin said earlier, traffic was allowed on the four-lane road till Jagat Khana village, but now people were not allowed to use even the initial stretch of the highway. He said this was not only erratic, but also leads to harassment to people.

The DC, however, said the electric work, painting and cleaning of the Kainchi Mod and Thapna tunnels was in progress. “Some finishing work on the Mehla and Jagat Khana bridges is also being done. The traffic on the four-lane highway is restricted to expedite the completion of the construction work in given time,” Sadik added.