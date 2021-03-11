Kisan Morcha, Bharatiya Kisan Union leaders join AAP

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 4

Convener of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha Himachal Pradesh Aninder Singh Nauti today joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi in the presence of Satyendar Jain, party’s state election in-charge.

Party to form govt: Jain Some prominent members of the Congress and the BJP are expected to join AAP but their backgrounds will be thoroughly checked before they are inducted. AAP will form government in Himachal. Satyendar Jain, AAP election in-charge

He was welcomed along with 31 others to the party headquarters in Delhi. Others who joined AAP are Bharatiya Kisan Union’s state vice-president Charan Singh Zaildar. Jain said, “More than a 1,000 people from various sections of society and political parties in Paonta Sahib are expected to join AAP in the coming days.”

“The main battle in the state will be between AAP and the BJP and the Congress is no longer a contender. To save his sinking political fortunes, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is laying foundation stones and inaugurating projects, which will remain incomplete”.

Nauti hailed AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s political work as the reason behind his joining the party.

Jain questioned the Chief Minister what works he had executed in the past four-and-a-half years. “What will they say to the citizens of Himachal Pradesh when their government has not done anything for them? The people are now well aware of these election gimmicks,” he claimed.

He said, “Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Congress has appointed one president and four working presidents for the state. This shows that there are many CM contenders, who are more interested in becoming the CM than serving the people. They will be defeated due to internal bickering as it happened in Punjab”.