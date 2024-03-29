KK Sharma elected prez of badminton association

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 28

KK Sharma has been unanimously elected president of the Himachal Pradesh Badminton Association for the second consecutive time. At the elections held here today, Ramesh Thakur was elected the general secretary for the second consecutive time and Sanjay Kalia the treasurer.

These elections will be valid for four years. Vijay Thakur, Chandrashekhar Turki, Ashok Thakur, Vijay Kachru, Sunil Minocha and Jitendra Vaidya were elected as vice-presidents, while Vibhor Sharma, Ashok Angra, Sumit Dhauta, Nagesh Negi, Datul Chauhan and Vilas Hans were elected joint secretaries of the organisation.

The president and general secretary have been authorised to fill up the remaining posts of the organisation.

The newly-elected president said he would make every possible effort to take badminton to greater heights in the state.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla