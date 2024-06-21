Kol dam water for Shimla by next year, says Mayor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 20

In order to ensure adequate water supply to the town, Shimla Municipal Corporation is planning to feed the Sanjauli reservoir with water from the Kol Dam scheme by next year.

The Rs 315-crore drinking water scheme will help the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited provide 24X7 supply to residents.

The project aims to give 67 Million of Litre per Day (MLD) water to the town, which, as of now, requires 47 to 48 MLD drinking water keeping in view the floating population of tourists.

Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor Surender Chauhan said the work was going on at a full pace and he had been monitoring the progress.

“Meetings are held every 10-15 days and I visit the spot frequently to check the progress of the work. Out of the total 23 km, pipelines have been laid for 18 km,” said the Mayor.

“We are also increasing the water storage capacity in the town and have constructed three additional water tanks having total storage capacity of 26 MLD,” he added.

On Thursday, Shimla received 30 MLD water, which include 21.11 MLD from Gumma, 7.77 MLD from Giri, 0.73 MLD from Churot, 0.45 MLD from Chairh and 0.79 MLD from Koti Brandi Scheme. Meanwhile, drinking water on Friday will be supplied to Dhingu Dhar, Upper Cemetery, Bhatta Kuffar, Charabra, Kufri, Sanjauli Bazaar, Engine Ghar, Sangti, Mashobra, Naldehra, Baldeyan, North Oak and Bothwell in the Sanjauli zone; Majitha House, Upper Khalini, Nigam Vihar, Strawberry Hills and Kasumpti SDA in Chotta Shimla zone; and Vikasnagar Colony, Vikasnagar, Devnagar and Aangi in the New Shimla zone.

More storage We are also increasing the water storage capacity in the town and have constructed 3 additional tanks having total storage of 26 MLD. — Surender Chauhan, Shimla Mayor

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla