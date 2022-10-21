Kolkata girls’ school wins debate contest at Bishop Cotton

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 20

La Martiniere for Girls, Kolkata, defeated Convent of Jesus and Mary, Shimla, to win the Reverend Dr Samuel Slater Memorial English Debates, which was organised at Bishop Cotton School (BCS), Shimla, here today. The finalists spoke on the topic ‘Higher income taxes solve economic and social problems’.

Sakshi Bhagat of La Martiniere for Girls, Kolkata, was adjudged the best speaker. She was followed by Jerika Bhogal of Convent of Jesus and Mary, Shimla, and Abhishikta of Paul La Martiniere for Girls. Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu, an alumnus of BCS, was the chief guest on the occasion.

This year, 31 schools from across the country participated in the 25th edition of competition. Over 100 students participated in 55 debates during the four-day competition.

The prestigious event was started in 1996 in memory of the first Headmaster of BCS, Reverend Dr Samuel Slater.