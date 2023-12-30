Kotkhai SDM suffers minor injuries in LPG cylinder blast at house

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 29

A blaze erupted at Kotkhai SDM Ashwani Sharma’s house in Shimla in the small hours on Friday after a blast reportedly caused by a leakage in a gas cylinder. No fatalities were reported in the incident. Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said, “As per an initial investigation, the fire broke out after a blast due to a leakage in an LPG cylinder, and then the flames further spread in the house.”

“A team from a forensic laboratory visited the spot and collected samples from the place,” added the SP.

Sharma had a narrow escape and sustained only mild injuries in the incident. He has already undergone treatment at a hospital, said a police official.

The blaze was put out by some neighbours soon after it broke out. After being alerted about the incident, some police personnel from the Kotkhai police station rushed to the spot and found the doors and windows of the house gutted. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

