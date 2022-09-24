Kotshera student bags first prize

Aryan Mehta, a student of BA second year of the Rajiv Gandhi Government College, Kotshera, in Shimla bagged the first prize in clay-modelling in the Himachal Pradesh University Inter-College Youth Festival 2022, which is being held at Rajakiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Shimla. The theme of the contest was ‘Motherhood’. Principal Anupma Garg congratulated Mehta.

CM to inaugurate sports centre

A state-of-the-art sports centre will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at Pinegrove School, Dharampur, on September 25. Health Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal will also be present on the occasion. The centre consists of three squash courts, three badminton courts, an indoor basketball court-cum-gymnastics hall, an indoor-heated swimming pool, a gymnasium, a shooting range, table tennis hall, a billiards room, a yoga hall, a climbing wall, etc.

Workshop on IPR at Jaypee Varsity

A one-day workshop on ‘Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in Scientific and Engineering Disciplines’ was organsied at Jaypee University of Information Technology, Waknaghat, in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE), and the Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM). University Vice-Chancellor Rajendra Kumar Sharma, Joint Member Secretary, HIMCOSTE, Ruchita Singh, Manager CIPAM, Divya Kaushik were present on the occasion. The workshop aimed at creating awareness about the intellectual property, importance of patents and various patenting procedures.

Fresher's party at IHM Shimla

Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition (IHM), Kufri, Shimla, welcomed students of BSc ( hospitality and hotel administration) first year and MSc first semester and various diploma courses during a freshers’ event at the college auditorium. On the occasion, Principal Mukul Dimri welcomed all the newly admitted students and asked them to follow the rules of the institute. As part of the event, Dhairya was elected Miss Fresher and Sursen was elected Mr Fresher.

#jai ram thakur #Shimla