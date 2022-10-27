Kufri redevelopment plan hits a roadblock

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, October 26

The ambitious Kufri re-development project to revive ski slopes of this tourist destination and make it stink free from piles of horse dung has hit a roadblock as there has been no response from Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI) in regard to no objection certificate (NOC) for the proposed land.

The Shimla district administration had identified one hectare land near Chini Bangla to est ablish a horse stable, parking, biomethanation plant and an integrated complex with rural ‘haat’ and parking.

The project estimated to come up at around Rs 50 crores envisages setting up a stable to accommodate 1,500 horses and a biomethanation plant adjacent to the stable to produce methane gas from horse dung besides construction of parking spaces to decongest the area, beautification with installation of street sitting, fountain and light and sound show, pedestrian paths, toilets, rain shelters and a rural ‘haat’ (food and craft bazaar).

“The said land is under the ownership of Himachal government but the possession is with the CPRI and we have written several times to the agriculture department and CPRI but there is no response yet,” said Deputy Commissioner Shimla Aditya Negi,

when contacted.

As per the proposal, the biomethanation plant funded by the state Pollution Control Board in collaboration with the Science and Technology Department would go a long way in providing a clean and serene environment, as horse dung that creates unhygienic conditions would be treated there.

The possibility of reviving skiing and associated activities to increase the footfall was also being explored. Moreover, the Detailed Project report (DPR) to upgrade the Kufri-Chail road and increase its width from 5 – 7 metres to 7 -9 metres at a cost of Rs 39 crores have been also prepared for overall development of the area.

A large number of resorts have come up in the area and ‘Chini Bangla’ is located on the Kufri-Chail road. Hundreds of vehicles heading to Chail pass through this stretch and the beautification and creation of more facilities would improve tourist experience.

At present, the tourist attractions in Kufri include Kufri Fun Worlds, Hip Hip Hurray adventure park, Himalayan Nature Park, Indira Tourist Park, Tobogganing, horse riding in Mahasu peak, trekking, cycling, Kufri main Bazaar, nature and culture photography and yak Ride and another mega private project coming up at Kufri is India’s first indoor ski park.

Skiing was a major winter attraction in Shimla and Kufri where hill slopes covered with a thick blanket of snow provided thrill and excitement to skiers and tourists. The last ski carnival at Kufri was held in February 1968 but over the years, the snowline had shifted upwards and barring a few sessions in 1982 and 1991, skiing in Kufri had been a fond memory of the past.

Rs 50-crore project envisaged