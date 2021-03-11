Kugti Pass connecting Chamba with Lahaul and Spiti opens after 9 months

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 9

The 16,600-feet Kugti Pass, which connects Chamba district with Lahaul and Spiti district, has been opened after a gap of nine months. Lahaul-Chamba trek via Kugti Pass is used by the devotees and trekkers to visit popular Lord Shiva shrine situated at Manimahesh in Chamba district every year. Kugti Pass falls under Chamba district.

Due to high altitude, Kugti Pass and its nearby places receive heavy snowfall during winter, which blocks the movement of people on this trek from Lahaul side to Chamba. The movement remains blocked for almost for nine months every year. This trek becomes accessible to the trekkers during June.

DC Lahaul and Spiti Neeraj Kumar said, “We have lifted the ban on trekking in the district. Trekkers are allowed to trek but they should follow safety guidelines to avoid any mishap.”

Kugti Pass is a perfect destination for trekkers to experience the enchanting beauty of Himachal. By climbing uphill, trekkers can reach Duggi plain which is an ideal place for camping. The place showcases the splendid panorama of the mountains.