Kuldeep Singh Pathania is new Kangra Central Cooperative Chairman

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 11

The Congress government has appointed Kuldeep Singh Pathania, a resident of Chheorin village in Bohmi tehsil of Hamirpur district, as the Chairman of Kangra Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB).

Dr Ajay Kumar Sharma, Secretary (Cooperation), issued the orders to nominate Pathania as the government-nominated member of the board of the KCCB and then appoint him as Chairman.

