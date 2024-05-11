Kullu bus stand road in pitiable condition

People heading to the Kullu bus stand in the Sarwari area are welcomed by a bumpy ride on the dilapidated exit road. Vehicles exiting the area have to pass through this road. The commuters face trouble as water clogs in the potholes during rains. The condition of this stretch has remained largely the same for years as the area also lacks adequate drainage. The road's condition is worsening and no one is concerned about its repair. Two-wheeler riders have been injured several times after falling into these potholes. Raju, Sarwari

Traffic woes

THE rush of tourists in Shimla has started increasing and will lead to traffic jams and shortage of parking spaces. The Police Department should depute more personnel for the management of traffic in the city. The MC should also create more parking spaces in and around the city to ensure less traffic woes. Rakesh, Shimla

Unrepaired fruit mandi

THE fruit mandi at Bhattakuffar has not been repaired for the last four years after it was damaged in a landslide. There is also no clarity over whether it would be repaired. The authorities concerned should repair it as soon as possible so that the fruit growers of nearby areas do not face any problem. Pawan, Theog

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu