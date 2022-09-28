Kullu: Car falls into Sutlej, one washed away

Kullu, September 27
One person was feared washed away after a car plunged into the Sutlej near Bazirbabdi in Nirmand of the district today. The victim Rajkumar is a resident of Malidhar village in Nirmand.
Anni DSP Ravinder Negi said Rajkumar was going home alone from Poshna when his car fell about 150 m down into the Sutlej. The police and NDRF teams were carrying out a search operation but still there was no trace of the missing person.
