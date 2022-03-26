Himachal: Kullu carnival a hit with locals, tourists

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 25

The Dhalpur Maidan and the Atal Sadan are abuzz with activity due to the 10-day Kullu carnival being organised here for the first time. Thousands of people, including tourists, are visiting the craft fair at the Dasehra ground. Products from different parts of the country and the state are available here. Many rare products are also displayed in the craft market.

The food stalls set up in the exhibition ground are offering various delicacies. People are admiring food items like ‘siddu’, momos, ‘kachori’, ‘childa’ etc here. Local women self-help groups have been given preference in setting up these stalls.

Cultural evenings are being held in Atal Sadan to highlight the culture of HP. Besides the folk cultural parties of most of the districts, selected folk singers entertain the audience daily.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said this would lead to a mutual exchange of cultural heritage of different districts of the state and would strengthen the spirit of mutual harmony and brotherhood.

The fading cultural genres, especially the performance of ‘kariyala’ or disguise and Chamba’s ‘Kunjadi Malhar’, have been given a place. —

