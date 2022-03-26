Himachal: Kullu carnival a hit with locals, tourists

Kullu, March 25
The Dhalpur Maidan and the Atal Sadan are abuzz with activity due to the 10-day Kullu carnival being organised here for the first time. Thousands of people, including tourists, are visiting the craft fair at the Dasehra ground. Products from different parts of the country and the state are available here. Many rare products are also displayed in the craft market.
The food stalls set up in the exhibition ground are offering various delicacies. People are admiring food items like ‘siddu’, momos, ‘kachori’, ‘childa’ etc here. Local women self-help groups have been given preference in setting up these stalls.
Cultural evenings are being held in Atal Sadan to highlight the culture of HP. Besides the folk cultural parties of most of the districts, selected folk singers entertain the audience daily.
Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said this would lead to a mutual exchange of cultural heritage of different districts of the state and would strengthen the spirit of mutual harmony and brotherhood.
The fading cultural genres, especially the performance of ‘kariyala’ or disguise and Chamba’s ‘Kunjadi Malhar’, have been given a place. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener
Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time a...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy
Issues a video address to the nation on Friday
When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow
And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...
'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7
Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...