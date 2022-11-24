Kullu: Close shave for 40 as HRTC bus veers off road

Our Correspondent

KULLU, NOVEMBER 23

About 40 passengers had a narrow escape as a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus going from Banjar to Jauri veererd off the road while giving a pass to another bus coming from the opposite direction at Dandhar in the Paldi valley of Banjar today.

The front tyre of the bus went off the road. The bus got stuck precariously but did not fall into a gorge. No one was hurt in the incident.

Locals Revat Ram and Lal Chand said several accidents had happened at this place earlier and many had lost their lives. The road was narrow and heavy vehicles had to face difficulties.

Even yesterday, a mishap was averted as an HRTC bus going from Kullu to Keylong skidded off the road at a turn between Gondhla and Dalang in Lahaul and Spiti district. There were 32 passengers in the bus when it skidded and halted on the edge of the road as the driver pulled the handbrake.

The PWD authorities said bad roads were being repaired. Apart from this, work was also on to fix black spots. They said, “A plan is afoot to cut sharp turns in most of the roads and it will be implemented soon.”