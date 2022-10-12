 Kullu Dasehra ends with 'Lanka Dahan' : The Tribune India

Kullu Dasehra ends with 'Lanka Dahan'

Kullu Dasehra ends with 'Lanka Dahan'

CM Jai Ram Thakur gives away prizes to the winners

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, October 11

The seven-day International Kullu Dasehra festival concluded here today after the ‘Lanka Dahan’ ceremony.

‘Nazrana’ raised

‘Nazrana’ paid to local deities participating in the Kullu Dasehra festival will be increased by 15 per cent and distance allowance by 20 per cent

He dances to a Punjabi number at Kullu Dashera.

Earlier, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over the closing ceremony at the Atal Sadan here. He released the Kullu Dasehra souvenir and gave away prizes to the winners of various events.

Thakur announced that the ‘Nazrana’ (honorarium) paid to local deities participating in the Kullu Dasehra festival would be increased by 15 per cent and the distance allowance by 20 per cent. He also announced a 15 per cent increase in remuneration of ‘bajantaris’ (traditional musicians) accompanying the deities and an allowance of Rs 1,500 for the deities visiting the Kullu Dasehra but not getting distance allowance.

The Chief Minister announced that the grant would be increased for the Haripur Dasehra, Manikaran Dasehra and Vashisht Dasehra. He also announced that Rs 50,000 would be provided for the celebration of Dasehra at Naggar.

Later, Thakur inaugurated 10 development projects worth Rs 38.25 crore and laid the foundation stone of 21 projects worth Rs 126.05 crore for the district.

Marking the event, the Rath Yatra of Lord Raghunath was carried out from the temple premises, located at the middle of the Dhalpur ground to the southern end, known as the Cattle ground, to perform the ‘Lanka Dahan’ ceremony.

The idols of Lord Raghunath, Sita, Hanuman and other deities were placed on a beautifully decorated wooden chariot called the Rath, which was then pulled by thousands of devotees. The palanquins of the deities participating in the festival accompanied the Rath during the yatra.

Before 2014, sacrifices of different animals were made to appease Goddess Kali on the culmination of the festival at Lanka Bekar. It was believed to be the end of Ravana and his allies.

According to tradition, earlier the sacrifice of a male buffalo, a male lamb, a cock, a crab and a fish was made to put an end to various evils like ‘krodha’, ‘madh’, ‘kama’, ‘moha’ and ‘lobha’. But now the ritual is carried out by sacrificing a coconut and other offerings, after animal sacrifice at religious places and congregations was banned in 2014 by the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

After the sacrifice ritual, the wooden chariot was pulled back to the northern end of the ground known as Rath Maidan and then idols were carried back in palanquins to their sanctum sanctorum in Sultanpur. In the mid-17th century, these idols were brought from Ayodhya under the instructions of Raja Jagat Singh, the then ruler of the Rupi (Kullu) valley.

These are worshipped for seven days at the camp temple at the Dhalpur ground.

#Kullu #Kullu Dasehra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjab police's AGTF arrests Ludhiana gym owner, two others for aiding gangster Deepak Tinu's escape from custody

3
Punjab

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

4
Punjab

Amid ‘rift’ with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt, Punjab Governor turns down BFUHS Vice-Chancellor’s appointment

5
Himachal

Dhauladhar mountains overlooking Himachal's Kangra Valley receive first snow

6
Entertainment

When Rekha claimed Jaya Bachchan cried after watching her 'love scenes' with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'

7
Nation

How Mulayam Singh Yadav 'piloted' Sukhoi into IAF

8
Punjab

Supreme Court to take up Balwant Rajoana's plea for release for final disposal on November 1

9
Sports

Roger Binny likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president

10
Delhi

32-year-old woman 'gang-raped' at Delhi hotel after being made to consume 'spiked' drink

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm’s end: WHO

Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation

Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit names senior-most judge Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as successor

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit names senior-most judge DY Chandrachud as successor

Amid ‘rift’, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Vice-Chancellor’s selection

Amid 'rift', Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Baba Farid University VC's selection

Panel of three names for medical university post not sent

Early winter to hit voter turnout, fear Himachal Pradesh netas

Early winter to hit voter turnout, fear Himachal Pradesh netas

NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution

NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution

Union minister Bhupender Yadav chairs meeting


Cities

View All

SGPC to establish International Sikh Advisory Board

SGPC to establish International Sikh Advisory Board

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doctor booked for negligence

Boy kills self in Amritsar after mother elopes with her paramour

Nagar kirtan held in Amritsar ahead of Gurpurb of Guru Ramdas

Sheetal murder case: Women’s body protests outside police station in Amritsar

Constable caught taking ~5K bribe

Bathinda constable caught taking Rs 5K bribe

Protest in Bathinda over hike in prices of sand

Propofol deaths: PGI submits report, says UT to decide on filing FIR

Propofol deaths: PGI submits report, says Chandigarh Administration to decide on filing FIR

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Crafts mela at Kalagram: Rain pours misery on stall owners

French firm, Chandigarh MC to ink water agreement on November 18

Now, private agency to keep rear lanes clean in Chandigarh

NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution

NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution

Delhi Police questions former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam over religious event row

Centre, states discuss air pollution in NCR, call for participatory, coordinated approach

Supreme Court to hear Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's plea today

As Delhi receives showers, Twitterati pours memes with #DelhiRains trending

Visitors suffer as ministerial staff on 5-day pen-down strike in Jalandhar

Visitors suffer as ministerial staff on 5-day pen-down strike in Jalandhar

Deterrent plan to check stubble-burning in Kapurthala in place

6 held for kidnapping man back from Dubai

French Bakers owner among four sent to judicial custody

10 stubble-burning cases recorded in Jalandhar

Justice granted but incompletely, rue kin of deceased Dalit youths

Justice granted but incompletely, rue kin of deceased Dalit youths

Chandigarh Road inundated as sewers overflow after rainfall

Tribunal sets aside election of Bar Assn secretary

Road recarpeting work begins

No dept ready to repair damaged stretch of Dugri-Dhandra Road

Dengue: BDPOs told to buy fogging machines

Dengue: BDPOs told to buy fogging machines

Dengue: Civic body targets hotspots in Patiala to spread awareness

2 roads made one-way in Patiala to tackle festive rush

Sealing of 250 shops smacks of vendetta: Patiala MP

Samples collected from sweets shops in Patiala district