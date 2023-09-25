Kullu Dasehra will give boost to tourism: CM

Shimla, September 24
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today released the brochure for the upcoming International Kullu Dasehra Festival. While presiding over a meeting of the Kullu Dasehra Committee here today, the Chief Minister said the week-long festival would be celebrated from October 24 to 30.
The Chief Minister directed the authorities to undertake the repair and restoration work on the Mandi-Manali National Highway on a war footing to ensure uninterrupted connectivity to the region during the event. “Himachal Pradesh is fully prepared to welcome tourists once again and the upcoming Kullu Dasehra celebrations will serve as a significant milestone in this regard,” he said.
Highlighting the significance of the Kullu Dasehra in boosting tourism and fostering cultural exchange, the Chief Minister said this year’s International Kullu Dasehra Festival was set to be a truly global event. The celebration will feature cultural groups from different states, along with participants from 19 countries.
He said the festival would feature a cultural parade on October 25 and the Kullu Carnival on October 30. Additionally, 13 departments will set up exhibitions in Pagoda tents, showcasing the region’s rich heritage.
On the occasion, the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated several development projects worth Rs 12 crore for the Kullu Assembly constituency, including a four-storey multipurpose building of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Kullu.
From October 24 to 30
- The week-long event will be celebrated from October 24 to 30.
- The Chief Minister has directed the authorities to undertake the repair and restoration work on the Mandi-Manali National Highway on a war footing to ensure uninterrupted connectivity to the region during the event.
- Chief Minister said this year’s International Kullu Dasehra Festival was set to be a truly global event. The celebration will feature cultural groups from different states, along with participants from 19 countries
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists
Move to seize their properties in India too
It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change
Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas