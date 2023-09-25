Kullu Dasehra will give boost to tourism: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 24

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today released the brochure for the upcoming International Kullu Dasehra Festival. While presiding over a meeting of the Kullu Dasehra Committee here today, the Chief Minister said the week-long festival would be celebrated from October 24 to 30.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to undertake the repair and restoration work on the Mandi-Manali National Highway on a war footing to ensure uninterrupted connectivity to the region during the event. “Himachal Pradesh is fully prepared to welcome tourists once again and the upcoming Kullu Dasehra celebrations will serve as a significant milestone in this regard,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of the Kullu Dasehra in boosting tourism and fostering cultural exchange, the Chief Minister said this year’s International Kullu Dasehra Festival was set to be a truly global event. The celebration will feature cultural groups from different states, along with participants from 19 countries.

He said the festival would feature a cultural parade on October 25 and the Kullu Carnival on October 30. Additionally, 13 departments will set up exhibitions in Pagoda tents, showcasing the region’s rich heritage.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated several development projects worth Rs 12 crore for the Kullu Assembly constituency, including a four-storey multipurpose building of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Kullu.

From October 24 to 30

The week-long event will be celebrated from October 24 to 30.

The Chief Minister has directed the authorities to undertake the repair and restoration work on the Mandi-Manali National Highway on a war footing to ensure uninterrupted connectivity to the region during the event.

Chief Minister said this year’s International Kullu Dasehra Festival was set to be a truly global event. The celebration will feature cultural groups from different states, along with participants from 19 countries

#Kullu #Kullu Dasehra #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu