Kullu DC reviews development works in district

Kullu, June 25

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh reviewed the ongoing and pending development works in all blocks at a meeting held at Bachat Bhawan today. She held detailed discussions with the block development officers of Anni, Nirmand, Banjar, Bhuntar, Kullu and Naggar.

Points related to the construction of Panchayat Ghars, construction of Anganwadi buildings, toilets, Gyan Kendras, Chief Minister Lok Bhawan, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, panchayat inspection, waste management, Samvad Gram Seva Yojana and MGNREGA were discussed in detail.

The DC directed all the BDOs to expedite development works by coordinating with authorities concerned.

In other virtual meeting with all the SDMs and officials of the Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats of the district, the DC took stock of the solid and plastic waste management in the towns. She directed officials to select suitable places to set up garbage management plants.

