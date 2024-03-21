Kullu DC takes stock of poll preparedness

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 20

Kullu Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Torul S Raveesh today inspected the strongroom established at Government Senior Secondary School, Manali, and took stock of the necessary preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She instructed the Manali Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) to complete all preparations related to the elections on time and inspect the polling stations and various facilities provided on the day of polling.

Manali SDM and ARO Raman Sharma informed the District Election Officer that all preparations have been made in Manali Assembly constituency for the Lok Sabha elections and the polling centres were also being inspected by him. He added that the model code of conduct was being strictly followed and the systematic voter education and electoral participation (SVEEP) activities were being conducted through various social service organisations and educational institutions for voters’ awareness to increase the voting percentage as compared to the previous elections.

Earlier, the DC also inspected the road repair work being carried out by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) between Kullu and Manali. Large portions of the national highway between Kullu and Manali were damaged due to the floods in July last year. Most of the repair work had been accomplished and work was nearing completion in some of the patches.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu #Lok Sabha #Manali