Kullu drug ‘high’: 576 arrests, yet only 97 convictions in two years

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 14

In 2022 and 2023, the Kullu police had arrested 576 persons, including seven foreigners, in 426 cases of drug seizure. However, only 97 persons, including one foreigner, were convicted during this period. According to the police data on the NDPS, 116.05 kg charas, 1.19 kg heroin, 13 gm brown sugar, 2.23 gm cocaine, .018 gm LSD, one LSD paper, 18.10 gm MDMA, 17 vials of diazepam injection, 50.30 kg poppy husk, 6 gm ganja, 18,223 cannabis plants and 43,988 poppy plants were seized in 2021. The police arrested 263 persons, including seven foreigners, in 186 cases in 2021, and 29 persons were convicted in the year.

Low Conviction rate worrisome The increasing trend of synthetic drugs in the valley, already notorious for the easy availability of charas, has caused anxiety among the residents

Though the police had nabbed many drug peddlers and made big seizures in the past years, there seems to be no decline in the illegal trade

Generally foreigners and persons out of the state have been arrested with the synthetic drugs, but recently many local peddlers have also been nabbed

A legal expert said the low conviction rate in the NDPS cases was also worrisome. He alleged that the peddlers did not fear the law

In 2022, the police seized 117.24 kg charas, 7.41 kg opium, 1.28 kg heroin, 10 gm smack, 5.01 gm MDMA, 58 gm ketamine, 1.20 kg hashish oil, 35 kg poppy husk, 12.92 kg opium doda, 8,33,000 cannabis plants, 2,87,913 poppy plants and 120.27 kg hemp seeds. The police arrested 313 persons in 242 cases in the year, while 68 persons, including one foreigner, were convicted.

This year till April 11, the police had arrested 82 persons by registering 86 cases and had seized 28.44 kg charas, 170 gm opium, 339.74 gm heroin and 24,838 poppy plants. Nineteen persons have been convicted under the NDPS Act this year.

The increasing trend of synthetic drugs in the valley, already notorious for the easy availability of charas, has caused anxiety among the residents. Sunil, a resident of Bhuntar, said heroin addiction was becoming a trend among the youth at an alarming rate. He alleged that the peddlers were spreading the drug net among the children.

Though the police had nabbed many drug peddlers and made big seizures in the past years, there seems to be no decline in the illegal trade. Generally, foreigners and persons from outside the state have been arrested with synthetic drugs, but recently many local peddlers have also been nabbed.

Kullu SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran said the police had seized charas, besides other contrabands and nabbed many suspects in various cases in different parts of this district. He stated that the police were taking concrete steps to curb the menace. He added that many NDPS cases were under trial.

A legal expert said the low conviction rate in the NDPS cases was also worrisome. He alleged that the drug peddlers and sellers had become habitual offenders and did not fear the law. He said, “Many times the police nabbed drug smugglers, but they manage to get out of prison.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu