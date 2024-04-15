 Kullu drug ‘high’: 576 arrests, yet only 97 convictions in two years : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Kullu drug ‘high’: 576 arrests, yet only 97 convictions in two years

Kullu drug ‘high’: 576 arrests, yet only 97 convictions in two years

Kullu drug ‘high’: 576 arrests, yet only 97 convictions in two years

Female Integrated De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre in Kullu. File



Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 14

In 2022 and 2023, the Kullu police had arrested 576 persons, including seven foreigners, in 426 cases of drug seizure. However, only 97 persons, including one foreigner, were convicted during this period. According to the police data on the NDPS, 116.05 kg charas, 1.19 kg heroin, 13 gm brown sugar, 2.23 gm cocaine, .018 gm LSD, one LSD paper, 18.10 gm MDMA, 17 vials of diazepam injection, 50.30 kg poppy husk, 6 gm ganja, 18,223 cannabis plants and 43,988 poppy plants were seized in 2021. The police arrested 263 persons, including seven foreigners, in 186 cases in 2021, and 29 persons were convicted in the year.

Low Conviction rate worrisome

  • The increasing trend of synthetic drugs in the valley, already notorious for the easy availability of charas, has caused anxiety among the residents
  • Though the police had nabbed many drug peddlers and made big seizures in the past years, there seems to be no decline in the illegal trade
  • Generally foreigners and persons out of the state have been arrested with the synthetic drugs, but recently many local peddlers have also been nabbed
  • A legal expert said the low conviction rate in the NDPS cases was also worrisome. He alleged that the peddlers did not fear the law

In 2022, the police seized 117.24 kg charas, 7.41 kg opium, 1.28 kg heroin, 10 gm smack, 5.01 gm MDMA, 58 gm ketamine, 1.20 kg hashish oil, 35 kg poppy husk, 12.92 kg opium doda, 8,33,000 cannabis plants, 2,87,913 poppy plants and 120.27 kg hemp seeds. The police arrested 313 persons in 242 cases in the year, while 68 persons, including one foreigner, were convicted.

This year till April 11, the police had arrested 82 persons by registering 86 cases and had seized 28.44 kg charas, 170 gm opium, 339.74 gm heroin and 24,838 poppy plants. Nineteen persons have been convicted under the NDPS Act this year.

The increasing trend of synthetic drugs in the valley, already notorious for the easy availability of charas, has caused anxiety among the residents. Sunil, a resident of Bhuntar, said heroin addiction was becoming a trend among the youth at an alarming rate. He alleged that the peddlers were spreading the drug net among the children.

Though the police had nabbed many drug peddlers and made big seizures in the past years, there seems to be no decline in the illegal trade. Generally, foreigners and persons from outside the state have been arrested with synthetic drugs, but recently many local peddlers have also been nabbed.

Kullu SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran said the police had seized charas, besides other contrabands and nabbed many suspects in various cases in different parts of this district. He stated that the police were taking concrete steps to curb the menace. He added that many NDPS cases were under trial.

A legal expert said the low conviction rate in the NDPS cases was also worrisome. He alleged that the drug peddlers and sellers had become habitual offenders and did not fear the law. He said, “Many times the police nabbed drug smugglers, but they manage to get out of prison.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai; police recover bike

2
World

Israel hails ‘success’ in blocking Iran’s unprecedented attack, US to not participate in any offensive action

3
Punjab

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

4
Haryana

24-year-old student from Haryana’s Sonepat shot dead in Canada

5
India

Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore

6
Punjab

Former Akali MLA Pawan Tinu joins AAP; likely to be fielded from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

7
Lok Sabha Elections

One nation, one poll, UCC, anti-graft, pro-poor pitch in BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha poll manifesto

8
India

‘First and last warning’: Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility for firing at Salman Khan’s home

9
World

Explained: How Israel's air-defence system successfully intercepted 99% of over 300 Iranian drones, missiles

10
Trending

‘Aaj gaadi tera bhai chalayega’: Rohit Sharma turns Mumbai Indians team bus driver

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel

Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel

99% shots thwarted: Israel; G7 condemns ‘brazen attack’ | Bi...

Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy

Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy

New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...

Saffron party bets big on middle class, 31% of population

BJP bets big on middle class, 31% of population

It’s official, Channi to fight from Jalandhar

It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar

Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...

Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto

Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto

Simultaneous polls, UCC, CAA promised | NRC, MSP skipped


Cities

View All

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

Man wanted in three cases lands in police net

Main roads in city to be lit up with new LED lights by Amritsar MC

SAD stands for amity in Punjabi society, says Anil Joshi

Pensioners to oppose AAP candidates in poll

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Fire near Panchkula petrol station keeps admn on toes

School buses won’t ply today: Panchkula operators

Senior leaders of Congress, AAP to chalk out election strategy today

Bansal’s aide to enter fray

On Ambedkar Jayanti, AAP vows to ‘save’ Constitution

On Ambedkar Jayanti, AAP vows to ‘save’ Constitution

BJP manifesto a ‘jumla patra’: AAP minister

BJP must back off, will continue to run govt from jail: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Constituency Watch South Delhi: Poor roads, water shortage among major concerns

Dispute over water, minor kills woman

Real issues confronting city put on back burner

Real issues confronting city put on back burner

Tinu backstabbed party workers, says SAD

2 youths electrocuted in Nakodar

2 held with 20 kg poppy husk

Open house: What steps should state govt take to ensure uninterrupted power supply in peak summer months?

Three-year-old girl dies as fire breaks out in house

Three-year-old girl dies as fire breaks out in house

Panj Peer Road: Residents seek action to prevent sewer overflow in upcoming rainy season

Exercising right to vote real tribute to Ambedkar: DC

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP doesn’t practice what it preaches, says Bittu

14 booked for selling plots ‘fraudulently’

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Farmers protest as BJP’s Preneet Kaur attends event at Samana