Kullu gears up to welcome President Ram Nath Kovind

Our Correspondent

KULLU, JUNE 8

The district administration is geared up for the proposed visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Manali.

A cleanliness drive is being carried out. Teams of officers have also been deployed to oversee the arrangements in the region. Tight security arrangements have been made. The district administration is carrying out meetings to issue guidelines to officials regarding the proposed tour and to take stock of the preparations.

The President is likely to take information from BRO officials about what can be done to ensure easy access to the border.