Kullu: Girl jumps into Parvati river, body fished out

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 23

The body of a schoolgirl was recovered from a landmass on the confluence of the Beas and Parvati rivers at Bhuntar in Kullu district today. She had allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Parvati river from the Jia bridge yesterday.

Jia gram panchayat president Sanjeev Kumar had informed the police that a girl had jumped into the Parvati from the bridge and her schoolbag was lying there. However, the police could not trace the girl.

This morning, people saw a body stuck on a land mass in the middle of the Beas-Parvati confluence.

The police retrieved the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. It was reported that the body belongs to the same girl who had jumped from the bridge last evening.

Kullu Additional SP Ashish Sharma said that the girl belonged to Pangi subdivision in Chamba district and lived with her grandparents in Mohal. He added the incident was being investigated.