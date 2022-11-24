Kullu: Girl jumps into Parvati river, body fished out

Kullu, November 23
The body of a schoolgirl was recovered from a landmass on the confluence of the Beas and Parvati rivers at Bhuntar in Kullu district today. She had allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Parvati river from the Jia bridge yesterday.
Jia gram panchayat president Sanjeev Kumar had informed the police that a girl had jumped into the Parvati from the bridge and her schoolbag was lying there. However, the police could not trace the girl.
This morning, people saw a body stuck on a land mass in the middle of the Beas-Parvati confluence.
The police retrieved the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. It was reported that the body belongs to the same girl who had jumped from the bridge last evening.
Kullu Additional SP Ashish Sharma said that the girl belonged to Pangi subdivision in Chamba district and lived with her grandparents in Mohal. He added the incident was being investigated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt
Questions Punjab-cadre officer’s selection day after he opte...
Packet suspected to be dropped by drone from Pakistan found in J-K’s Samba
The possibility of it containing an improvised explosive dev...