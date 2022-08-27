Kullu girl part of expedition to Kun peak in Kargil

Our Correspondent

Kullu, August 26

Ishani Singh Jamwal of Kullu is the only girl from Himachal in the nine-member team of the Indian Mountaineering Federation (IMF) and the Navodit Samaj Seva Sansthan that will scale the 7,077 metre high Kun peak of Kargil. The expedition left today and is expected to return on September 20.

The Chhattisgarh Government is organising the expedition in collaboration with the IMF for the purpose of women empowerment. This expedition team will be mentored by Banshilal and comprises Shanti Rai from Sikkim, Aarti Kunjami, Dashmat Batti and Kalpana Bhaskar from Chhattisgarh, Anamika Bisht from Uttarakhand, Sabita Mahto and Mitali Prasad from Bihar and Ishani Singh Jamwal from Himachal.

Ishani has done her entire training and mountaineering courses from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali, and she gives credit to her coaches and parents for her selection for this expedition.

The mountaineers of the region, especially residents of her native Pahnala village are elated. Ishani’s father Shakti Singh Jamwal and mother Nalini Singh Jamwal said they were proud of their daughter’s achievement.

