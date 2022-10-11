Kullu: ‘Harmony of Pines’ enthrals audience

Our Correspondent

Kullu, October 10

The police band, ‘Harmony of Pines’, mesmerised the audience during the Amrit Mahotsav night on the fifth day of the International Kullu Dasehra festival at Kala Kendra here yesterday.

The group comprising police personnel has earned a lot of fame in different parts of the country. The group made people dance at its splendid performance. The police band was formed decades ago but it came into limelight in 2022 at the national and international level after its incredible performance in a Colors TV show, ‘Hunarbaaz’.

Meanwhile, Russian artistes entertained the audience with their beautiful dances. The troupe from Haryana presented a glimpse of its culture. A fashion show got much appreciation.

Lemon Band’s semi-classical dance was the centre of attraction. Earlier, Narender Thakur enthralled the audience with his melodious voice. A dance performance by artistes from Chamba wearing traditional dresses and Nati by Kullu artistes had everyone spellbound.

Kushal Verma and Gulshan impressed the spectators with their breathtaking presentations. Sunil Rana from Chamba and Rosy Sharma from Lahaul won accolades for their songs. Dhanwanti from the Tirthan valley of Banjar got applause for her Punjabi song. Many other artistes also gave impressive performances.

The Kala Kendra was jam-packed with spectators.