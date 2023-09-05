Kullu heritage village craft to be showcased at G20 Summit

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, September 4

Kullvi Whims, a private organisation of heritage village Naggar of Kullu district, has been selected to exhibit its craft during the prestigious

G-20 Delhi Summit, which will be attended by representatives of different countries. The organisation is doing commendable work in the traditional textile craft sector of Himachal Pradesh.

Organised by the state government and the Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation, the occasion provides an exclusive platform to showcase the rich tapestry of craft and culture of Kullu to the foreign delegates at the summit. Hand-woven textiles include both heritage and contemporary designs, providing a comprehensive representation to the wool value chain and crafts of Himachal Pradesh.

Brighu Acharya and Nisha Subramaniam, co-founders of Kullvi Whims, are filled with pride and joy because they are seeing their products taking the center stage at the summit. Acharya says, “We are proud to have got the opportunity to represent our country at this prestigious international platform. Artisan women from Naggar, who contribute to Kullvi Whims, are equally thrilled on the opportunity to have their work showcased at an international summit.

Founded in 2012, the brand stands for the beauty inherent in slow craft processes that match the seasonal rhythms of the mountain life of artisans. Women are traditional artisans, who had learnt their craft practices of spinning, weaving, knitting and crochet from their family members and have mostly practised their crafts for themselves, weaving pattus and blankets or knitting sweaters, mojiris (slippers) and socks.

The founders of Kullvi Whims say that the local wool is bought from Gaddis and women perform the entire process of cleaning and sorting it. The cleaned fibre is taken to Kullu to be carded and naturally-dyed yarn is then ready to be knit or woven.

