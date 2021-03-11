Kullu hospital gets 3 doctors, Congress MLA Surinder Singh Thakur continues dharna

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 5

The state government today posted three specialist doctors to the Regional Hospital in Kullu town. The posting orders were issued after Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur met the Chief Minister and urged him to appoint some specialist doctors in the hospital.

The Education Minister said that Dr Tenzin Chomo Tenga, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Neha Verma, a medicine specialist, and Dr Parveen Kumar, a radiologist, had been appointed in the hospital. He added that now specialised services would run smoothly in the hospital and the remaining posts would also be filled on priority.

He said the hospital had been providing good health services. He congratulated the hospital management, doctors and staff. He added that the government was determined to provide better medical facilities to the people. In the past four and a half years, several hospitals had been upgraded and many new health centres had been opened to provide medical care to the people near their homes.

Meanwhile, Kullu Sadar MLA Surinder Singh Thakur along with Congress activists continued with their dharna in front of the hospital against the shortage of doctors for the third consecutive day. He alleged that the three doctors had been posted to the hosptial only for three months and the government order was a mere eyewash.

“It is a makeshift arrangement and not a permanent solution. One doctor has also been shifted from Jari in Kullu district. We will call of our indefinite dharna only when all vacant posts are filled and all doctors join duty,” he said.