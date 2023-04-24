Kullu houses develop cracks after rainfall

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, APRIL 23

After recent rainfall, at lest 15 houses have become vulnerable in Deodhar and Chowki Dobhi villages opposite the Kullu town due to landslides in a stretch of 500 metres between Ramshila and Tapu Pul (Shani Mandir) on the fourlane stretch constructed in 2019.

The villagers say the cracks in the houses are increasing day by day. Living under constant fear, they have demanded that concrete steps should be taken to protect the area from landslides.

Besides, the road connecting Deodhar to Tapu Pul (Shani Mandir) at Chowki Dobhi has sunk. Landslides are happening intermittently from Ramshila to Shani Mandir, giving sleepless nights to families living there.

Residents have urged the NHAI and the local administration to take steps to secure their houses and land.

The district administration, officials of the NHAI and the company constructing the fourlane had conducted a joint inspection of the area in February. Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg had given instructions to the NHAI to take steps to avoid any damage due to landslides in Deodhar and Chowki Dobhi villages.

The experts of IIT Ropar had also inspected the landslide-affected area. They had assured that the report related to the causes of the landslide and steps to be taken to address the problem would be handed over to the NHAI and the district administration. The experts from the IIT Ropar had suggested the NHAI to clean clogged drains so that water could drain properly.

Inspection by iit experts

The Ropar IIT experts inspected the landslide-affected area. They suggested the NHAI to clean clogged drains so that water could drain properly.