Kullu in grip of cold after season's second snowfall

Kullu, February 4
Kullu town experienced the second snowfall of the season at noon today. It was a mild snowfall, which got washed away with the accompanying rain. The rain, however, stopped in the afternoon while the sky remained overcast.
The Kullu valley was in the grip of cold wave following rain in the lower region and snow on the higher reaches. There was around one foot of snow in the Manali town, however, the national highway between Kullu and Manali was through for traffic. The tourists enjoyed frolicking amid fresh snowfall. Many routes were affected due to snowfall and commuters had to face inconvenience. The vehicular traffic on many link roads had also been disrupted.
Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg said 56 roads and 150 electricity transformers were affected and work of restoration was underway. —
