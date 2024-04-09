Kullu Kar Sewa Dal celebrates 9th annual day

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 8

Folk singer and Nati king Thakur Dass Rathi touched an emotional chord with the audience with his song on female foeticide at the 9th annual day celebration of Kullu Kar Sewa Dal at Kalheli, 11 km from here today. The audience was seen dancing to his peppy numbers. He was the special guest at the function while Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh was the chief guest on the occasion.

Association president Mandeep Singh welcomed the chief guest. He outlined the tasks being carried out by the Kar Sewa Dal and thanked the generous donors for their contributions. He said, “Kar Sewa Dal has been helping the needy families in Kullu with the help of public participation with 27 types of services being provided by the association.”

Various social welfare associations and individuals engaged in social activities were honoured by the association. Sewing machines were disbursed to the needy. A cultural programme was presented by various troupes. Handloom and handicraft items made by differently abled children and products, like pickles, jam, chutney etc made by the women members of Kar Sewa Mahila Dal were exhibited.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu