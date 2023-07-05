Kullu-Kaza HRTC service resumes

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 4

The HRTC has resumed its bus service between Kullu and Kaza via Kunzum Pass in Spiti after a gap of more than seven months. The bus service was flagged off from Kullu today.

Radha Devi, Regional Manager of the HRTC’s Keylong depot in Lahaul and Spiti district, said the bus service was stopped on this route on October 15 last year because of heavy snowfall at Kunzum Pass.

“During winter the pass receives heavy snow, which cuts off Spiti from Lahaul and Kullu. The valley remains disconnected by road for several months. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) restores the road for traffic around May or June,” she added.

“The bus will leave from Kullu for Kaza at 4.30 am and Kaza for Kullu at 5 am. With the resumption of this service, it will be easier for tourists to visit Spiti, which is a famous tourist destination for nature lovers and trekkers,” she added. “The 224-km-long journey will cost Rs 497 per passenger,” the Regional Manager said. — TNS