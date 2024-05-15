Kullu lads win big at Mandi bodybuilding competition

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 14

A state-level bodybuilding competition was organised at Sundernagar in Mandi district by the Body Building Association yesterday.

In this competition, Banjar Muscular Planet Gym (Kullu) members Geetansh Thakur and Sunny Thakur made Banjar proud by bagging medals.

Geetansh clinched the gold medal in the 55-60 kg weight category and a silver medal in classic bodybuilding. Sunny Thakur won bronze medals in both the 70-75 kg weight category and the classic bodybuilding competition.

The two attributed their success to their coach Munish Rahi of Muscular Planet Gym, their families and their gym mates.

Both players expressed their gratitude to the organisers. Such sports events should be organised regularly to promote the sport of bodybuilding, they said.

Both Geetansh and Sunny had won medals in the state-level competition last year as well.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu #Mandi