Kullu lads win big at Mandi bodybuilding competition

Mandi, May 14
A state-level bodybuilding competition was organised at Sundernagar in Mandi district by the Body Building Association yesterday.
In this competition, Banjar Muscular Planet Gym (Kullu) members Geetansh Thakur and Sunny Thakur made Banjar proud by bagging medals.
Geetansh clinched the gold medal in the 55-60 kg weight category and a silver medal in classic bodybuilding. Sunny Thakur won bronze medals in both the 70-75 kg weight category and the classic bodybuilding competition.
The two attributed their success to their coach Munish Rahi of Muscular Planet Gym, their families and their gym mates.
Both players expressed their gratitude to the organisers. Such sports events should be organised regularly to promote the sport of bodybuilding, they said.
Both Geetansh and Sunny had won medals in the state-level competition last year as well.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘I never said Hindu or Muslim, I talked about poor families: PM Modi
Referring to the post-Godhra riots in Gujarat when he was th...
On US' sanction warning after Chabahar port deal, Jaishankar says 'people should not take a narrow view of it'
Says the US itself has appreciated the larger relevance of C...
8 officials of Hindustan Copper Limited rescued from Rajasthan mine, 7 still inside
15 officials of the public sector company get trapped in a m...
Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols
The arrested man is associated with Naveen Saini alias Chint...
UN condoles death of ex-Indian Army officer in Gaza, believes vehicle struck by Israeli tank
Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale, 46, who retired prematurely from ...