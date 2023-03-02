Kullu-Manali highway to have landslip protection ‘galleries’

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, MARCH 1

As mountainous strata in some portions of the Kullu-Manali national highway (NH-3) has become prone to landslides due to cutting of hills, steps are being taken to deal with the problem and ensure safety of commuters.

Protection galleries will be constructed near the Atal Tunnel to minimise the intensity of avalanche. Modern technology and engineering will be incorporated for their construction. These structures are believed to be capable of providing protection in the event of landslides that occur frequently during the winter season.

Landslides happen at several parts from Kullu to Manali, posing danger to commuters. Even yesterday boulders fell on the road from the hill near Patlikul. The area near Seobagh bridge has become prone to landslides. Landslides also happen frequently from Chhiyal hill in front of Volvo bus stand in Manali. Last year one person died due to a shooting stone from the hillside.

Manali SDM Dr Surender Thakur had recommended to Kullu Deputy Commissioner to make landslide protection galleries on the lines of snow protection galleries. After this, the issue was raised at the meeting with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg gave direction to the officials of the NHAI to construct landslide protection galleries.

The NHAI has started the process. The DPR has been prepared and sent for approval. Manali SDM informed that the process of construction of protection galleries has started.

NHAI Assistant Engineer Narender said the work on the initial stage of the project had commenced. He said that the DPR has been prepared and permission has been sought to allot this work to a consultant company. “After getting permission, tenders will be invited for the appointment of a consultant,” he said.

Danger areas