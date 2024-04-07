 Kullu-Manali NH not fully repaired even nine months after rain calamity : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Kullu-Manali NH not fully repaired even nine months after rain calamity

Kullu-Manali NH not fully repaired even nine months after rain calamity

Kullu-Manali NH not fully repaired even nine months after rain calamity

The damaged portion of the National Highway-3 near Manali.



Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, April 6

The residents of Kullu and Manali are complaining that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has not fully repaired the damaged portions of the Kullu-Manali National Highway-3 even after the passage of nine months. Heavy rain and flashfloods in Himachal Pradesh last year had wreaked havoc on infrastructure in the state, particularly in Mandi and Kullu districts.

Local residents rue that commuters are finding it difficult to negotiate their way through the partially-repaired portions of the road, says Gopal, a resident of Manali Gaon.

Work being done at snail’s pace

The repair work on the damaged highway stretch near Raison is being done at a snail’s pace. The repaired section of the highway near the Patlikul bridge has again started giving way. —Sumesh, resident of patlikul

Job to be over by April-end

Most of the repair work on the highway has been done and only the damaged stretch near Raison remains, which will be accomplished by the end of this month. —Ashok Chauhan, Regional engineer, NHAI, Kullu

Harish, another resident of Manali city, says, “The portion from the Manali Volvo Bus Stand to the Aleo ground has temporarily been repaired and vehicular movement is largely confined to single lane, leading to traffic chaos. The zero point on the Kanyal road has become very risky and damaged road stretches in Kalath have also not been repaired.”

Another resident Sumesh of Patlikul says, “The repair work on the damaged stretch near Raison is being done at a snail’s pace. The repair work carried out near the Patlikul bridge has again started giving way.” However, NHAI Regional Engineer, Kullu, Ashok Chauhan claims, “Most of the repair work has been done and only the damaged stretch near Raison remains, which will be accomplished by the end of this month”.

The Kullu-Manali National Highway, which was damaged due to incessant rains and flashfloods in the Beas on July 9 last year, was temporarily restored to double lane vehicular movement after about two and a half months. The traffic beyond Patlikul was restored via the left bank after three days of the calamity and the highway on the right bank was temporarily restored for one-way traffic within five days of the rain fury.

Later, repair work was started in 12 different damaged stretches of the highway measuring about 3,200 mt cumulatively. Seeing the delay in repair work, even locals have rendered assistance by voluntarily working as labour.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari during a visit on August 1 had said that technical studies would be carried out for long-term planning to avert such devastation in future and a new detailed project report (DPR) would be prepared for complete restoration.

On August 29, Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman, NHAI, had stated that the road would be repaired on priority. The NHAI had said that the tarring of the damaged roads would be completed by October 15 but some parts of the damaged highway still to be repaired.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu #Manali


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana East ACP Sandeep Singh, his gunman die as their car catches fire after colliding with another vehicle in Samrala

2
Punjab

Woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked in Punjab's Tarn Taran; 4 arrested

3
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

4
Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi tears into Congress manifesto at Saharanpur rally

5
Amritsar

Former Indian envoy, now BJP candidate, Taranjit Sandhu faces protest in Amritsar’s Ajnala during campaign rally

6
Himachal

Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi moves Himachal High Court challenging his defeat in Rajya Sabha poll through draw of lots

7
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

8
India

China-based hackers will disrupt India elections with AI-generated content, warns Microsoft

9
Punjab

Delhi High Court to hear on April 8 transfer plea in 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab top cop Sumedh Saini

10
India

NIA arrests blast suspects amid mob attack in West Bengal; political slugfest between TMC, BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto

‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto

Says party has drifted far from Freedom Movement era

Democracy being ‘disrobed’, Sonia invokes Mahabharata

Democracy being ‘disrobed’, Sonia Gandhi invokes Mahabharata

Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI

Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI

Singhvi challenges defeat in RS poll through draw of lots

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi challenges defeat in RS poll through draw of lots

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

One side of highway had been blocked by farmers


Cities

View All

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Four held for parading woman ‘naked’

Man shot at, injured by 3 assailants

Deadline to deposit licensed weapons extended by 9 days

BJP candidate faces wrath of farmers at village near Ajnala

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

Woman hacked to death at Kharar residence

Chandigarh: System to monitor liquor supply soon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Install IP cameras at liquor vends to monitor sale, stock: Mohali DC

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will press NOTA if villages not developed, says forum

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

AAP minister has become a fabulist: BJP

Saxena suspends assistant prof accused of sexual harassment

Lieutenant-Governor took two months to take action: Govt

Plaint against Kejriwal’s wife for sharing court’s audio recordings

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

SDMs review preparations for wheat procurement in mandis

Parents forced to buy complete set of books, face harassment

Railway Board official visits Rail Coach Factory

Four teams make it to hockey semifinals on Day 2

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

Two days ago, ACP (East) Sandeep celebrated birthday with colleagues

CIA nabs Bihar native with illegal weapon

Man held for impregnating stepdaughter

Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Special lecture on Rajasthan held

Fatehgarh Sahib resident arrested with smack

MLA Rai reviews canal repair work