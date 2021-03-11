Kullu MC plans to outsource mgmt of defunct water ATMs

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 29

Drinking water is expected to be available soon from the 11 defunct water ATMs, which were installed in various wards of Kullu town under the AMRUT scheme at a cost of Rs 50 lakh in 2018.

Most of them have never been put to use. Due to the lack of coordination between the Municipal Council (MC) and the Jal Shakti Department, these ATMs have been lying idle. The MC authorities argue that the Jal Shakti Department had been approached for their repair, but that had not been done yet. The Jal Shakti Department maintains that the ATMs had been handed over to the Municipal Council and their repair had to be handled by the MC itself.

Both the MC and the Jal Shakti Department have shown reluctance in maintaining the water ATMs. Now, the MC has decided to outsource operation of these water ATMs.

Self-help groups and schools will be entrusted with the responsibility of running them. The process of outsourcing water ATMs of the MC is going on and the technicians from Delhi sought by the Jal Shakti Department are fixing the machines.

Kullu MC Executive Officer BR Negi said the water ATMs were being repaired by the Jal Shakti Department. He said there was a proposal to outsource these and the responsibility of running them would be given to self-help groups and schools. He said the final decision would be taken in the meeting of the House after the ATMs are repaired.

Residents Anshul and Sunil said water ATMs had turned out to be white elephants and most of these had not been operational till date. They alleged that lakhs of rupees had been wasted on setting up water ATMs. They said there was a provision to get one litre of water in the ATM for Re 1 but due to the negligence of the authorities, most of the ATMs were lying defunct. They added that the people coming to the town had to buy bottled water at Rs 20 per litre in shops.