Kullu MC razes 11 houses built on land earmarked for bypass

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 30

The Kullu Municipal Council (MC) demolished 11 illegal houses and shanties constructed on the land earmarked for a bypass along the banks of the Beas from Pirdi to the Bhootnath bridge.

For the past few days, some people had started illegal encroachments on the way along the river in Ward No. 11 of the town. Local councillor Amina immediately informed officials concerned of the MC.

Kullu MC president Gopal Krishan Mahant said as soon as the issue of the illegal construction came to notice, immediate action was taken and the houses were demolished. He said other encroachments on the earmarked land would also be demolished.

To get rid of the problem of traffic jams in the city, a bypass was proposed along the banks of the Beas from Pirdi to the Bhootnath bridge. The permission was given to build a bypass during the tenure of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Kullu Sadar MLA Sunder Singh Thakur had included the project under the MLA’s priority in the previous BJP government. The Public Works Department also conducted a survey for this.

After the formation of the new government, there is hope that the process for the construction of the bypass will start soon.

About 5 km of bypass is to be built along the banks of the Beas. The Kullu MC is also serious about the construction of this road as it will also benefit from this.

Kullu PWD Assistant Engineer Vivek Gautam said till now, only survey had been done regarding the bypass.

A double-lane bridge is also proposed to be constructed at Pirdi, for which the survey had already been done. An amount of about Rs 20 crore has to be spent on it. The bypass will link the proposed Pirdi bridge with the one at Bhootnath. This will provide big relief from the traffic congestion of the town. However, the Bhootnath bridge was still closed for traffic since January 2019 despite spending around Rs 3 crore on its repairs.

Only survey done so far: PWD