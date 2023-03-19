Kullu MC removes 35 illegal street vendors

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 18

The Kullu Municipal Committee (MC) and the administration are carrying out a drive to remove illegal street vendors from the pathways in the city. Around 35 illegal street vendors were removed over the past two days in the Dhalpur area.

The MC also confiscated goods of some of the vendors. The hoardings put up on the trees in front of these shops were also removed. The team also removed illegal street vendors from near the Government College gate and the hospital premises.

Kullu MC Executive Officer (EO) said action was taken after a meeting with the vendors’ committee. Earlier, around 35 vendors were removed. He said 19 registered street vendors were shifted to another place. The campaign would continue to identify and remove illegal street vendors from other areas in the town.

The EO said a multi-storey complex would be constructed near the hospital that would have parking facility, vendor market, conveniences, etc. He said Rs 2.5 crore had been sanctioned for this through LADA and the job assigned to the BSNL. Genuine street vendors would be allotted vends in that complex.