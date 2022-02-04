Kullu Nambardar Sangh seeks hike in honorarium

Our Correspondent

KULLU, February 3

The Kullu Headquarters Tehsil Nambardar Sangh yesterday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner, demanding that the honorarium of Nambardars be increased to Rs 5,000 per month. The delegation has demanded that their honorarium be hiked along the lines of Punjab and Haryana and that this should be announced on a priority basis in the upcoming Budget.

The sangh thanked the CM for always being considerate to the demands of Nambardars and said it was hopeful of the same consideration even now. Sangh’s president Ashok Kumar, members Prem Singh, Ram Singh, Dalip, Ravinder Kumar, Sukha Ram, Bailey Ram, Tara Chand Tharmani and others were present on the occasion. —