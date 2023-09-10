Kullu panel helps in relief disbursement

Our Correspondent

Kullu, September 9

The committee constituted by Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg on July 16 to facilitate non-governmental organisations (NGOs), civil society and individuals in providing relief material to disaster-affected people and for the repair of damaged public property, has received a lot of cooperation from various organisations.

The nine-member committee, formed under the chairmanship of DIET Principal Surender Sharma, is helping in providing relief in coordination with NGOs and individuals. Garg said around 3,000 tarpaulins, 100 tents and over 1,000 kitchen kits comprising ration, blankets and other household items had been distributed through the committee.

He said that the MakeMyTrip Foundation had provided equipment worth Rs 1.2 crore through the committee to the mechanical wing of the Public Works Department (PWD) for the repair of bailey bridges damaged due to flashfloods.

