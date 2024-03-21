Kullu police reopen probe into 2022 Manikaran blast case

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 20

The Kullu police have reopened probe into the Manikaran blast case of 2022 after the Abohar police arrested two persons allegedly involved in the crime from Mullanpur Garibdas, Mohali, on March 15.

There was a massive explosion in a taxi (HP-01K-2185) parked near Jari in the Manikaran valley on of January 28, 2022, and its sound was heard up to 5 km. The taxi was badly damaged and its mangled remains fell about 10 feet away from where it was parked. A crater was also formed at the explosion site. The incident led to panic in the area and it was suspected that the blast was caused by some explosive material.

A team of forensic experts had visited the spot and collected samples. It suspected the use of gelatin in the blast . The matter reached the central agencies and a national-level investigation was also conducted. An FIR under Section 435 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Explosive Act was registered in Kullu Sadar police station against unidentified persons.

The Abohar police had arrested two members of a terror module operated by terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, now in Pakistan. The arrested persons have been identified as Ravitej Singh of Kubba Heri, now Padaul village, Mullanpur Garibdas; and Balwinder Singh, alias Ballu, of Mirjapur village, Majri. Both of them were at present residing in Mohali.

The Punjab Police said that during interrogation the accused revealed that they had carried out the Manikaran blast in 2022. They were also involved in the Kasol IED blast case and their interrogation was going on.

A large number of foreigners, tourists and pilgrims visit the Manikaran valley. According to the Punjab Police, the blast was carried out to tarnish the image of India among international tourists.

Kullu SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran said investigation in the blast case had been revived and the police would seek the remand of both accused.

