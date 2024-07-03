Kullu punishment row: Residents demand action against teachers

Kullu, July 2
Residents of Anni held a protest march yesterday demanding action against the teachers allegedly involved in inflicting corporal punishment on a boy of Class XI in PM SHRI Government Model Senior Secondary School, Anni. The boy was allegedly beaten up by some teachers after he put a liquid in a girl’s eye, causing the eye to be swollen. The girl was reportedly rushed to the hospital. The parents of the girl and the boy had registered complaints with the police. However, a mutual compromise was reached. A group of students approached the SDM and he forwarded the matter to the police and the Education Department for investigation. However, again, the matter was settled after mutual reconciliation.
