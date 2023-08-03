Kullu residents want area near Sainj river declared a danger zone

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, August 2

Threat looms over the residential and commercial buildings situated along Sainj river banks in Kullu district. Preventive measures are needed to be taken in time to check the disaster by the river in the event of heavy rain in future.

130 families affected Around 130 families had been affected at Sainj due to the recent rain disaster

The area residents said that after the floods on July 10, they are apprehensive about the river causing flooding again in the event of fresh rainfall

A majority of people want that they should be rehabilitated to a safe place because the area has now become unsafe for living

On July 10, the flooded river had washed away 30 houses and 40 shops in Sainj market. Around 130 families had been affected at Sainj due to the rain disaster.

During a visit to the flood-hit area, it was observed that the flood water had entered into nearby houses though no damage was caused to the structures.

Talking to The Tribune, the area residents said that after the floods on July 10, they are apprehensive about the river getting flooded again, which could spell disaster.

Govind Thakur, a resident of Sainj, said, “A majority of people want that they should be rehabilitated to a safe place because the area has become unsafe for living. The river surface has risen about 20 feet from its earlier depth after this flood due to deposition of muck and debris. So in the case of floods in near future, the threat to the houses situated close to the river could be high.”

Mahesh Sharma, another resident of Sainj, said, “This area should be declared a danger zone and all the residents of Sainj should be rehabilitated at a safe place in the district.”

BJP MLA from Banjar, Surender Shourie said that “not only Sainj but entire population living close to Sainj river from Sainj valley up to Larji should be declared a danger zone and they all should be rehabilitated to a safe place.”

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur said, “the state government is concerned about human safety as well as those affected by the rain disaster in the district recently. The relief amount is being disbursed to affected families in Kullu, while efforts would be made to identify flood-prone areas, where preventive measures will be taken to check any disaster.”

